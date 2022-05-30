Legacy stones dedicated to soldiers on Memorial Day in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Officials in Altoona are looking to remember those who died while protecting our country in a permanent display with legacy stones.
At the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute in River Prairie Park, hundreds of people came out for the Memorial Day program.
As part of the program, they had a dedication ceremony for the legacy stones.
The red stones represent local soldiers who were killed in action, and the grey ones are for those who served in the U.S. or Hmong services with honor.
850 legacy stones with names are already laid out and 150 more will be laid out this year.
The program also included speeches, a poem, signing of the national anthem, and taps.
"This day means everything to veterans and their families. We all have a little veteran blood running through us in some way, and this is the day we really sit back, remember those sacrifices, and remember that freedom has never been free," said Mark Beckfield, a trustee with the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Project.
Some folks placed wreaths and families on the legacy stones after the ceremony.
They could also ring a bell in honor of a family member or friend that died in the line of duty.