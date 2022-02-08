Leinenkugel reflects on family business, company career; new president looks to future

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Leinenkugel's has seen a lot through its 155 year history and as the company plans to transfer leadership within the family once again next year, its current and future presidents are looking to keep its legacy as the pride of Chippewa Falls.
As we reported, Dick Leinenkugel announced that he was passing the torch of the brewery's presidency to his nephew Tony Bugher.
Bugher is a sixth generation Leinenkugel and has had a plethora of experience to take the reins as he has previously been a sales executive, import manager, associate marketing manager and now future company president.
Bugher is in the process of an 11 month transition into the new position which includes traveling with Leinenkugel and meeting distributors.
Leinenkugel said that during this transition of leadership, he wants to make sure a main priority of the company continues to be bringing jobs to the area.
"We have a terrific team of employees at our brewery and Leinie Lodge and we want to continue to provide gainful employment to all our team members in Chippewa Falls," he said.
The company's future president said he is striving for more innovation within the company. Mainly through brewing new styles of beers for fans with a new brewing system coming to the Leinie Lodge.
He added that this opportunity is something special, but admits he has multiple generations' of big shoes to fill.
"There's an inherent passion that I have and have always had," Bugher said. "[This is] an opportunity to be able to follow in the footsteps of generations before us who each have made significantly positive impact on our brewery along the way at this point."
Leinenkugel said one of his proudest career moments was being on the team that led to the making of Summer Shandy.
Bugher will take over as president on the 1st of January next year.