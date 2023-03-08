Leinenkugel's celebrates International Women's Day with new beer created by women

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Many from the Chippewa Valley celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday by enjoying a new beer at Leinenkugel's, crafted by women to pay tribute to the women who have shaped the brewery.
The brewery's president said those women are the reason Leinenkugel's is what it is today.
The beer is called Rose's Gose. It's made with cherries from Door County and pink Himalayan sea salt. The brew is named after Jacob Leinenkugel's daughter, Rose, who mortgaged her house after Prohibition to save the brewery.
"Leinenkugel's has a very rich history with women leadership at our brewery," said Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company president Tony Bugher. "It's been a big part of who we are and we thought it was very important to meet that moment here in March."
Crowds formed at Leinie Lodge to try the new beer and hear from the women who designed the special brew.
Bugher said the team of women brewers have been working on it for months out of their new pilot brewery. It'll be available in the taproom until it runs out, which he said may be toward the end of the month.