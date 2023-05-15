Leinenkugel's giving away a paid trip to 'Camp Summer Shandy'

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - You and three friends could win a camping trip full of activities and Summer Shandys this Fall.
Leinenkugel's is putting on a giveaway where three people will win an all-inclusive trip to an adult camp named Camp Summer Shandy.
Leinenkugel's president Tony Bugher said this is the first time they've hosted an adult camp. They partnered with Camp Halcyon in Wautoma which is where Camp Summer Shandy will be located.
Once at the camp, winners will be met with outdoor activities such as boating, archery, and games. And with the name Camp Summer Shandy, you can of course expect lots of beer.
"Whether that's grilling or hanging out at the pool or going out on the lake, said Bugher. "Hitting the golf course, baseball, music festivals. All of those things synonymous with summer, summer shandy pairs really well with and this and this adult summer camp encompasses all of those things into one event."
The adult camp will be held at the end of September into early October. They will also be giving away other prizes. Click here for more information.