Leinenkugel's releases 'Juicy Seat Pant' to celebrate National Beer Day

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It's National Beer Day and while most people are enjoying the holiday by having a drink, one local brewery is celebrating a little bit differently.
To honor the holiday, Leinenkugel's announced they have released a limited pair of pants called the 'juicy seat pants.'
Warehouse supervisor Buddy Brannen said the pants were developed for kayakers. The pants don't have a target demographic, he said, and anybody can wear them.
The pants have a wide range of unique features.
"So this pant is water resistant, it has a built-in can koozie and a removeable butt pad to give you a little extra cushion to your juicy seat when you're floating down the river," Brannen said.
The pants were developed after the success of the juicy peach beer released last winter.
You can buy the pants online on the Leinenkugel's website. They are available until the limited supply runs out.