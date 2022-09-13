Leinenkugel's to offer "Captain Jack" beer to help raise funds for National Desert Storm Memorial

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Adriane Hodges’ father was killed in action in Operation Desert Storm. Now, a local brewery is helping her to raise funds to build a national memorial for Desert Storm veterans.
Leinenkugel’s Brewery launched the new "Captain Jack" beer on Tuesday in memory of Adriane’s father, Jonathan “Jack” Ross Edwards, a Desert Storm pilot shot down in Kuwait.
Hodges runs a brewery in Texas and reached out to Leinenkugel’s to partner and raise money toward building a national memorial in Washington D.C.
"I called Adriane at her brewery in Texas, Bold Republic Brewing Company and we talked and here we are today with our first brew of 'Captain Jack,'" Dick Leinenkugel, president of the brewery, said. "The fundraising will go to support the building of the memorial."
Kent Shively, who is in charge of the planning and design for the memorial, said the memorial will ensure those who served in Desert Storm are not forgotten and receive the honor they are due.
“The sacrifices that were made at Desert Shield and Desert Storm, while the numbers may be small, are no less significant than those sacrifices that were made at Valley Forge, at Belleau Wood, at Normandy, at Kaesong and the mountains of Afghanistan,” Shivley said.
Leinenkugel's has pledged that all of the proceeds from the "Captain Jack" brew will go towards building the memorial, and the brewery plans to offer the beer until Veteran’s Day.