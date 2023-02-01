LGBTQ signs vandalized at queer-owned business in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A queer business owner is voicing her concerns after LGBTQ-friendly signs were vandalized at her business in Chippewa Falls.
"The kids were super upset and I told them we're going to rise above," said String Theory Studio co-owner Katie Bushman.
Signs that say 'HATE HAS NO HOME HERE' or 'ALL ARE WELCOME' with the Pride flag as the background are usually displayed outside of String Theory in Chippewa Falls, but in late January, one of them was gone.
"We came home from school and my kids noticed that our sign was missing from the front of the store. We found it about 10 yards away in a snow bank, all shattered and broken," Bushman said. "It was very clearly intentionally broken."
String Theory is a queer and trans-owned business, and Bushman said this is the third time it's happened.
"Each time it's been a little bit different. Sometimes slurs have been written on the sidewalk."
Bushman added it's not just her signs that have been targeted. She said more than 30 customers have returned to the store to buy new signs after theirs were vandalized as well.
"I worry more about the individuals in our community who see the signs being broken and see the damage or read the things on the sidewalk that are written," Bushman said. "I worry what message that sends to them and whether they are welcome in our community, which we want them to know 100% that there are people here who support them."
If a sign is damaged, String Theory offers a free replacement.
The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Eau Claire did a survey in 2021, and respondents said they do feel safe in their community, but it depended on where.
"We saw in our 2021 census 62% of the people who responded to our survey reported that they did feel safe in the community in stores or businesses," said Kayla Johnson, executive director of the CVLGBTQ+ Community Center.
"I think the more businesses identify themselves as a safe space and are willing to stand up and say they are inclusive for all individuals in our community, the stronger we'll be," Bushman said.
Chippewa Falls police said an ordinance citation for destruction of property for vandalism is a $295 fine.
Bushman mentioned their family turned a negative into a positive and used this incident to raise more than $1,000 for PFLAG, a national organization that works to support LGBTQ families and allies.
Bushman encourages people to donate to local organizations as well such as the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition and the CVLGBTQ+ Community Center. (Disclosure: Katie Bushman is currently the board president of the center).
She also says although At the Roots LLC in Altoona is a for-profit entity, she encourages people to go to their fundraisers so they can continue to help those with mental health needs.