List: Veterans Day events in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - With Veterans Day on Friday, ceremonies and celebrations all across the Chippewa Valley are taking place to honor those who have served our country.
Veterans can get a free breakfast at VFW Post 305 from 6:30 to 8 a.m. There is also a free breakfast at Hy-Vee from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Many local schools will be hosting Veterans Day programs. In Eau Claire you can find a list of what schools are having public events and when by clicking here.
You can also see a Veterans Day program hosted by the Eau Claire Patriotic Council. The program will be held at the American Legion on Water Street. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will highlight area veterans as well as honor those who never came home.
At River Prairie Park in Altoona, residents can watch a legacy stone dedication ceremony. That starts at 1 p.m.
The Chippewa Valley Eagles Club is hosting a Veterans Day celebration. Thank a veteran and enjoy a free BBQ picnic, raffle prizes and more.