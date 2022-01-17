Local animal shelters asking for people to participate in #BettyWhiteChallenge for her birthday

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The late Betty White would have turned 100 years old on Monday. To celebrate her life, donations are flooding in to local animal shelters as part of the Betty White Challenge.
According to its Facebook page, the Dunn County Humane Society said a generous supporter will match up to $2,000 by the end of the day on Monday. The humane society said in their post that whether you can donate $5 or $5,000, or even supplies, every bit helps.
As for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, $7,000 has been raised to date since White's passing. They are hoping to reach $10,000 by the end of the day.
Bob's House for Dogs has also raised more than $2,000.
Below are links to donate to area animal groups:
Eau Claire County Humane Association