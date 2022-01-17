 Skip to main content
Local animal shelters asking for people to participate in #BettyWhiteChallenge for her birthday

Betty White Challenge

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The late Betty White would have turned 100 years old on Monday. To celebrate her life, donations are flooding in to local animal shelters as part of the Betty White Challenge.

According to its Facebook page, the Dunn County Humane Society said a generous supporter will match up to $2,000 by the end of the day on Monday. The humane society said in their post that whether you can donate $5 or $5,000, or even supplies, every bit helps.

As for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, $7,000 has been raised to date since White's passing. They are hoping to reach $10,000 by the end of the day.

Bob's House for Dogs has also raised more than $2,000. 

Below are links to donate to area animal groups: 

Dunn County Humane Society

Chippewa Humane Association 

Eau Claire County Humane Association 

Bob's House for Dogs

Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation

