 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Local bridal store to move into Foreign 5 building

  • Updated
  • 0
Off The Rack Bridal World

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Foreign 5 building in Chippewa Falls will be the new home of a different local bridal store come October.

Off The Rack Bridal World is known for its wide selection of bridal and special occasion dresses. It's currently located off of North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, but will be moving to downtown Chippewa Falls, keeping the bridal scene that was once 'Foreign 5' alive.

Owner and founder LuAnn Hale said that she was planning to announce her store was going out of business due to the limited buildings that fit her desired square footage, until a customer told her a space would become available with Foreign 5's closing.

She said she's excited for what's to come for her and her business.

"I do think that with our reputation and the reputation that Foreign 5 has people coming there, that the combination of the two will give us really good support for our business downtown Chippewa Falls."

Hale said that Off The Rack Bridal will be closed for the summer in preparation for the move.

She plans to add selections of revamped dresses and will carry menswear and tux rentals following their location change in the fall.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you