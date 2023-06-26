Local bridal store to move into Foreign 5 building

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Foreign 5 building in Chippewa Falls will be the new home of a different local bridal store come October.
Off The Rack Bridal World is known for its wide selection of bridal and special occasion dresses. It's currently located off of North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, but will be moving to downtown Chippewa Falls, keeping the bridal scene that was once 'Foreign 5' alive.
Owner and founder LuAnn Hale said that she was planning to announce her store was going out of business due to the limited buildings that fit her desired square footage, until a customer told her a space would become available with Foreign 5's closing.
She said she's excited for what's to come for her and her business.
"I do think that with our reputation and the reputation that Foreign 5 has people coming there, that the combination of the two will give us really good support for our business downtown Chippewa Falls."
Hale said that Off The Rack Bridal will be closed for the summer in preparation for the move.
She plans to add selections of revamped dresses and will carry menswear and tux rentals following their location change in the fall.