Local Deaf community praises award-winning CODA movie

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With its recent awards, the movie CODA, which stands for children of Deaf adults, is bringing a lot of attention to the Deaf community.
CODA is about Ruby, the only hearing member of a Deaf family, who struggles to balance family obligations and her love of music.
Recently, the film won three Oscars: one for best picture, one best adapted screenplay, and one for best supporting actor.
Kristin Scheibe of Eau Claire has been Deaf since birth, and she has been teaching American Sign Language and Deaf Culture at UW-Eau Claire for 20 years.
"Well, the CODA movie, really, it was amazing," Scheibe said. "It is so wonderful the way it shows emotions of people. It makes me so proud and the movie actually, it can influence so many other people's thoughts about people who are Deaf, that Deaf people are human."
Dawn Koplitz of Chippewa Falls is a professional ASL interpreter, but she is also a CODA herself. Both her parents are Deaf. She also has two Deaf children and another who is hard of hearing.
"There were definitely things that were similar to my life growing up, having to make calls for my parents or interpreting different situations for them or other family members or friends of theirs," Koplitz said.
While Koplitz echoes Scheibe's praise for the film, she said it's not without its flaws.
"The father was being fined for something, and Ruby was interpreting for that," Koplitz said. "And nowadays, that would never happen. They would need to bring in an interpreter because you don't have a child interpret for some type of legal situation."
Both Scheibe and Koplitz believe CODA helps Ddeaf people and their children feel heard and hope more films follow suit.
"For Hollywood movies, just including more people who are deaf and hard of hearing in their movies, making sure that they're including Deaf culture within what's going on in the movie, having people who are signing," Scheibe said.
"Future movies, I hope they just include more Deaf people either as a main character or even just in restaurants," Koplitz said. "Deaf people go to restaurants. They could be some of the people in the background. There could be people signing."
The only other critique Koplitz and Scheibe had, was that the main character Ruby wasn't played by a real-life CODA.
In addition to its Oscars awards, CODA was also recognized for best ensemble and best supporting actor by the Screen Actors Guide in February.