Local doctor offers tips for easing vitamin D deficiency

(WQOW) - A local doctor is sharing tips for deficiency in a crucial vitamin that can help improve both physical and mental health during these dreary days of winter.
Dr. Vismay Brahmbhatt with Marshfield Clinic said a lack of vitamin D can lead to depression, mood changes, and bone issues like osteoporosis. They added that using vitamin D supplements can help ease the deficiency.
Brahmbhatt said having a deficiency in the vitamin is fairly common, especially during Midwest winters where there is inclement weather and less exposure to sunlight.
"Based on some studies, almost up to 40% of people in general population are deficient in vitamin D," Brahmbhatt said.
Brahmbhatt said Americans in states like Texas and California are the select few throughout nation whose bodies receive enough exposure to sunlight and vitamin D.
If you are looking for a vitamin D supplement, over-the-counter bottles are available at local pharmacies.