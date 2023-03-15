Local employee recognized as PepsiCo Honoree with picture on semi

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jolene Hermann, a full-service vending driver in Eau Claire was honored by PepsiCo Wednesady.
Hermann has been at the company for 4 years.
According to Pepsi officials, the She Is PepsiCo award is given to only 28 people across the nation. It recognizes women who are leaders, but also celebrates women's history month in hopes to inspire women to become leaders like Hermann.
Hermann was honored with her picture on the side of a semi Wednesday.
"It's a lot bigger than I thought it would be with obviously with the picture on the side of the of a semi that's going to be driving around," said Hermann." But I love the fact that I got this award because I do my job well."
News 18 asked what advice she would give to women on a month that celebrates them. She said that you can do anything that a guy can do, if you put your mind to it.