Local lawmakers tour the Eau Claire River watershed

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Local lawmakers got their feet wet and their hands dirty on Wednesday.
About 30 local lawmakers took a bus to Lake Altoona and a farm in Augusta for the 'Healthy Soils Clean Water Tour', which was put on by the Eau Claire River Watershed Coalition. At the farm in Augusta they learned about soils, and at Lake Altoona they went on a pontoon tour of the lake to get educated on the sediment trap in the Eau Claire River.
"We are hoping that the local elected officials realize some of the activities that we have going on to help protect our surface water and ground water resources throughout the county and within the entire watershed," said Greg Leonard, Eau Claire County Land Conservation Manager. "And just to do education on some of the conservation activities within the area."
Many local elected officials showed up, including Eau Claire County Board members Jodi Lepsch, Judy Gatlin, Robin Leary, Dane Zook, Joe Knight, Missy Christopherson, Heather DeLuka, and Connie Russell.
This tour was put on to educate elected officials about the river watershed and how healthy soils lead to clean and safe water in the Eau Claire River.