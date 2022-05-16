Local moms share struggles of finding baby formula

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - You've heard of people struggling to obtain baby formula across the nation, but the shortage is also affecting families right here in the Chippewa Valley.
Anna Boettcher of Altoona relies on infant formula to feed her seven-week-old son, Tate.
"Right now, I have been pumping and breastfeeding, and he was not gaining weight enough, so I have been having to add formula to his bottles of breastmilk," Boettcher said.
With the nationwide baby formula shortage, she said the supply they have is not enough.
"I have two samples that I'm running off of from the doctor's office and having family and friends look, but right now, I don't have any ways to get any more that I've searched, which is disappointing," Boettcher said.
But, disappointment is just the beginning of her worries.
"It's a crippling fear that you're not able to give your child the thing that they need the most," Boettcher said. "Really, the two options are breastfeeding and formula, and a lot of people can't breastfeed or are not able to or it's really hard on your mental health. You shouldn't have to choose between your mental health and feeding your baby."
Jenna Nelson in Cadott has similar concerns for her six-and-a-half-month old daughter Ava.
"We go between two and three, but we've gone up to five stores," Nelson said. "She has a very sensitive stomach so we can't just feed her any brand or any variety of it."
When Nelson does find the formula her baby needs, stores ration her.
"We are allotted seven cans of month [through WIC] so the stores are letting you have five cans a month. So if we go and they have the seven cans, we're only allowed to get those five," Nelson said. "And they say, 'Well, come back tomorrow and get the other one.' Well, when we come back the next day, they're gone."
Five cans last them about two-and-a-half weeks.
"It's honestly terrifying. You hold your breath, and I get such anxiety. 'Are they going to have her food today?' It's scary to be a parent right now," Nelson said.
To all moms, Boettcher and Nelson said they understand your struggle.
"I think we're all just need to support each other and help each other and know you're not alone in this fight," Boettcher said.
"Do what's best and we'll get through this eventually," Nelson said.
Boettcher added not knowing if you'll be able to feed your child adds more stress on top of other challenges that exist with being a new mom, like postpartum depression.