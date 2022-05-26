Local Representative awarded for disability rights advocacy

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - State Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) was honored Thursday at Chippewa River Industries (CRI). He was given the "Champions of Choice All Star" award by A-Team Wisconsin, a group that advocates for people with disabilities.
"Its main purpose is to ensure that people with disabilities, people with significant disabilities, have an opportunity to chose how they spend their day. They get to chose where they work, where they live, and how they recreate, and that's not always the case for everyone with a significant disability," said Dave Lemanski, president and CEO of CRI.
CRI provides vocational and life skill services to people with significant disabilities, as well as work opportunities. They are headquartered in Chippewa Falls where Rep. Summerfield was honored.
Lemanski said they wanted to honor Summerfield because of his advocacy for people with disabilities through his work in the legislature.
Summerfield said that it has been rewarding getting to know the employees at CRI over the past few years, and this award was an honor to receive.
"This is truly one of the great honors when you get a award from constituents from your area," he said. "It just truly means a lot, and especially seeing what this great group of people have done for our community, it makes this honor even more valuable."
A-team USA has chapters in 19 states, with CRI being a founding member.