Local shop owner painting a mural under a bridge in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - If you walk underneath the bridge in River Prairie, you might spot a crab.
Christopher Johnson, the owner of Passion Board Shop, was commissioned by the City of Altoona to paint a mural underneath the bridge.
The mural is not finished but will cover the whole wall, measuring a total of 78 feet wide and 33 feet tall. He said that once it's complete, it can be climbed and is meant to make you smile.
"This is what I normally would just do, because I want to," said Johnson. "It still has that effect on me, and I hope that that's the kind of affect it has on other people. Is they can see it, and it's just lighthearted. It's just fun. You don't have to take it crazy seriously."
Johnson told News 18 that he is taking a break soon on the project due to the weather, and hopes to start it back up in the spring and finish by June at the latest.