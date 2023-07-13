 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Local youth showcase animals at Northern Wisconsin State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Cow

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Whether it was pig, poultry, cattle or horses, kids of all ages participated in exhibits and competitions at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls.

"I am showing my horse Bella, she is a Solid Paint horse. Her favorite thing is barrels, and we got to do that [Thursday] at the fair. She really enjoyed it," said contestant, Evalynn Williams.

It's a five-day fair, but a year-round commitment to get these animals ready.

"We work all year round with the animals, feeding them and leading them, so it's great to finally show them," said contestant, Traycen Bowe. 

"It's like a full-time job. You get out here. You present your animal and you work hard," said Teryn Close.

Ribbons are no match for the feeling the fair gives these young contestants.

"I am not in it for the money, or the trophies, just for the fun," said Delton Kenealy.

"My favorite part about showing is just seeing all of the smiles on [fair-goers] faces when they come to the barns," Anthony Glenz said. 

"I love teaching people about chickens and just showing my passion. So being around people who want to learn more is so sweet," said FFA State Officer Sophie Koehler.

"I like to see my final result after working with them so hard, and meet new people," said Olivia Wampole.

There are perks to being related to these talented kids. Olivia's little sister told News 18 why the cows are her fair favorite. 

"Because I get to pet them, and they don't even kick me," said Raylee Wampole.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you