Local youth showcase animals at Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Whether it was pig, poultry, cattle or horses, kids of all ages participated in exhibits and competitions at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls.
"I am showing my horse Bella, she is a Solid Paint horse. Her favorite thing is barrels, and we got to do that [Thursday] at the fair. She really enjoyed it," said contestant, Evalynn Williams.
It's a five-day fair, but a year-round commitment to get these animals ready.
"We work all year round with the animals, feeding them and leading them, so it's great to finally show them," said contestant, Traycen Bowe.
"It's like a full-time job. You get out here. You present your animal and you work hard," said Teryn Close.
Ribbons are no match for the feeling the fair gives these young contestants.
"I am not in it for the money, or the trophies, just for the fun," said Delton Kenealy.
"My favorite part about showing is just seeing all of the smiles on [fair-goers] faces when they come to the barns," Anthony Glenz said.
"I love teaching people about chickens and just showing my passion. So being around people who want to learn more is so sweet," said FFA State Officer Sophie Koehler.
"I like to see my final result after working with them so hard, and meet new people," said Olivia Wampole.
There are perks to being related to these talented kids. Olivia's little sister told News 18 why the cows are her fair favorite.
"Because I get to pet them, and they don't even kick me," said Raylee Wampole.