Lucy's Eatery to permanently close

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls eatery is closing its doors after 19 years in business.
In a Facebook post this week, the owners of Lucy's Eatery announced they will be closing the restaurant as part of their retirement plan. Co-owner David Gordon told News 18 he anticipates their last day will be early August.
In the meantime, they are pre-selling all the fixtures, supplies, furniture and equipment inside the business.
The owners are the same people who own Foreign 5 right next door, which is also closing.