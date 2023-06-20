Mac's Berry Farm starts final season

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Halfway between Bloomer and Chippewa Falls, Mac's Berry Farm is having a popular yet bittersweet season.
While the hot and dry conditions have negatively affected berry farming in Wisconsin, at Mac's, irrigating every other day has led to a large crop of strawberries this year.
Owner Brian McIlquham said they saw roughly 500 visitors over the past weekend and wife Turi McIlquham said they haven't had berries this good in years.
Weather permitting, the farm plans to be open through the strawberry season until July 15. While the season has been popular, it's also the farm's last.
"The public has been overwhelmingly supportive of everything we do out here and a lot of them don't want me to go away but we have some replacements, some other relatives that are taking over in other places," Brian said.
While retirement is bittersweet, after a 20 year career in the U.S. Navy, Brian says it's hard to keep up with the demands of the farm. It won't be the end of the family's involvement in farming though, his cousin runs McIlquham Orchard in Foster, Wisconsin that also grows strawberries.
Mac's Berry Farm is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. however, they request that customers call ahead if planning to visit in the afternoon in case the farm is closed due to hot weather.
In addition to strawberries, the farm also offers snap peas and rhubarb.