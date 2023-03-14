Main Street Cafe celebrates International Pi Day

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Tuesday is International Pi Day! For those who don't know, March 14 is Pi Day because the date is written as 3/14. Those are the first three numbers of the mathematical sign pi. Luckily, most celebrate with actual pie.
In honor of the official holiday, Main Street Café in Bloomer had pies for just $11. Donnie Stoik, the owner, said the café makes almost 500 to 1,000 pies from scratch every day. They deliver to over 50 Kwik Trips and restaurants.
He said the café has been open for 42 years, but celebrating pi day is a relatively new thing.
"We've had an ugly winter, so this is a good day to celebrate, and thankfully mother nature cooperating, it's a sunny day," he said. "A good day to eat pie."
Stoik said the best selling pie is raspberry and strawberry cream cheese. His favorite is pumpkin.
Mainstreet Cafe's next celebration is this Friday for St. Patrick's Day with a grasshopper pie.