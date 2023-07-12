Marsy's Law awareness spread at Chippewa County Courthouse

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An interactive display on Marsy's Law crime victim rights was posted at the Chippewa County courthouse.
Marsy's Law for Wisconsin partnered with the Family Support Center and Chippewa County law enforcement to spread awareness about rights available to victims of crime.
The display was made up of silhouettes. Each silhouette included a Marsy's law right and represented someone impacted by crime.
Marsy's law was created to provide crime victims with eight strong constitutional rights.
Nela Kalpic, director of Marsy's Law of Wisconsin said they travel from county to county, and have done this event for the past few years.
"This initiative is meant to remind them about the resources in the county and who they can reach out to," she said. "District attorney offices, law enforcement, local victim service organization, everyone working together to ensure that victims are being taken care of, that they are being heard."
She said that Marsy's Law for Wisconsin is grateful for everyone's part in the initiative.
The silhouettes also included QR codes that take attendees to additional resources. You can find those here.