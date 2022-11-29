Mayor asks for public to be on look out after Wolske Bay holiday lights vandalized for second year in a row

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Officials in Menomonie are asking for your help after the town's holiday light display was vandalized last weekend for the second year in a row.
The holiday light display at the Wolske Bay Park was turned on just last week, but there's already been signs of damage.
Mayor Randy Knaack told News 18 the damage this year is minor so far, but they're worried it will escalate, and be a repeat of last year's vandalism. In 2021 5 to 7 thousand dollars of damage was done when vandals cut wires and threw parts of the displays onto the frozen lake. They were never caught.
Over the weekend, Knaack said the porta-potty was egged, lights were unplugged, and some guidelines were cut.
The city and its police department are asking the public to help identify the person or persons responsible. They're also asking that people in the area be vigilant and report anything suspicious.
The mayor said to especially pay attention from 3 to 5a.m., because that's when most of the damage seems to occur.