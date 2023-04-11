 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

McDonell Catholic schools open enrollment for "Little Macks" preschool

  • Updated
  • 0
McDonell Area Catholic Schools pamphlet

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Enrollment is open now for a new preschool option within the McDonell Catholic School system. 

St. Charles School in Chippewa Falls is accepting students for a new private 3k and 4k program starting next fall. McDonell has offered a public 4k program before but will be starting this program for private Catholic preschool for both three- and four-year-olds.

The restructured Little Macks program will focus on student literacy, social skills, and faith-based learning.

"To have quality early childhood programs, it sets everybody on the right foot. Now we really embrace the parents and the family, because we're in this in partnership with them. What we want to do is in that partnership with them is really build that soil that is really good for the children to feel solid and secure who they are," said Mary Huffcutt, dean of academic affairs with McDonell Area Catholic Schools. 

Enrollment for both 3k and 4k is open now until spots are filled, but the deadline for tuition aid is April 20. Click here for more information on aid. 

