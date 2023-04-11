McDonell Catholic schools open enrollment for "Little Macks" preschool

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Enrollment is open now for a new preschool option within the McDonell Catholic School system.
St. Charles School in Chippewa Falls is accepting students for a new private 3k and 4k program starting next fall. McDonell has offered a public 4k program before but will be starting this program for private Catholic preschool for both three- and four-year-olds.
The restructured Little Macks program will focus on student literacy, social skills, and faith-based learning.
"To have quality early childhood programs, it sets everybody on the right foot. Now we really embrace the parents and the family, because we're in this in partnership with them. What we want to do is in that partnership with them is really build that soil that is really good for the children to feel solid and secure who they are," said Mary Huffcutt, dean of academic affairs with McDonell Area Catholic Schools.
Enrollment for both 3k and 4k is open now until spots are filled, but the deadline for tuition aid is April 20.