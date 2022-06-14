McIlquham Orchard expects great strawberry season

FOSTER (WQOW) - For many farmers, strawberry picking season is just a few days away, and a local farmer said Mother Nature has been good to them.
Paul McIlquham, co-owner of McIlquham Orchard and Berries in Foster, expects to have a big crop of strawberries this year. Ahead of welcoming visitors to the farm, he and his sons are pulling weeds from strawberry plants.
Due to the rising costs of fertilizer and diesel fuel, McIlquham said they will be increasing their prices a little bit.
He said he feels a sense of nervousness and excitement about opening day.
"You're never sure about how many people will show up and you want to make sure you have enough berries for the people," McIlquham said. "It's kind of a tough call, especially the first few days when the berries are just coming on. You hate to turn people away because you're picked out, but that does happen. But I'm excited for the season to get started."
The family said they have a lot of blossoms already and expect even more strawberry plants to bloom.
McIlquham Orchard and Berries may open by Sunday on Father's Day. The orchard is located about eight miles northwest of Osseo at S13247 Finch Dr., Osseo, WI 54758.
Mac's Berry Farm in Bloomer and Red Cedar Valley Farms in Menomonie expect to open around the same time.
Be sure to check their respective Facebook pages to know when their actual opening day is.