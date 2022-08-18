“Meet to Eat” helps raise money for Open Door Clinic

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - By chowing down at certain restaurants on Thursday, people helped low-income families access free health care.
The Open Door Clinic in downtown Chippewa Falls hosted its annual "Meet to Eat" fundraiser.
If you ate at one of the following restaurants on Thursday, 25% of your purchase supported the free clinic.
Participating eateries included River Inn in Wheaton, Harms Way Bar and Grill in Bloomer, Frog Hop in Cadott, Lucy's Delicatessen in Chippewa Falls, Old Abe's Supper Club in Jim Falls, The Sandbar and Grill on Lake Wissota, Xpeditions Coffee Company in Bloomer, and Z's Restaurant in Lafayette.
One volunteer said this event raises an average of $10,000 to $15,000 a year, helping to provide free basic lab testing, pharmacy, and general medical services to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or underinsured.
"Many people in the Chippewa County area do not have health insurance. Health care is very expensive. So by providing this service, we provide free medical care to individuals who can't afford doctors' visits or going to a hospital," said volunteer and board member Joel Sigel.
People who ate at one of the participating restaurants could also enter a drawing to win two tickets to a Brewers game with parking.
The fundraiser went until closing time of each individual business.
The clinic's website says patients must have income less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. To see if you qualify, call the clinic at 715-720-1443.
The clinic is open Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls.