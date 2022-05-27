Memorial Day events happening in our area

(WQOW) - While many are excited about the three-day weekend, it also serves as time for us to honor those who have died serving our country.
There will be several events in Eau Claire this weekend. A cemetery memorial will take place at 10:30 at Lakeview Cemetery and again at 11 at Forest Hill Cemetery. On Sunday, a worship service at St. Matthews Lutheran Church with veterans organizations is planned at 8:30 in the morning.
The parade will start at 9:30 Monday morning. It will start at Wilson Park, travel down the Lake Street Bridge, also known as the Veterans Memorial Bridge, then it will go down First Avenue, ending at Owen Park. A memorial day program will immediately follow.
In Chippewa Falls a memorial day program will be held at Prairie View Cemetery at 9 a.m. At 10:15, a parade will be held. It starts at the corner of Bridge and Willow Streets and proceeds north to Irvine Park. Veterans are encouraged to march in the parade. A Memorial Day program will follow at 11 a.m. at the Irvine Park bandshell.
In Altoona a memorial day program will start at 1 p.m. Monday. It will take place at the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute at River Prairie Park. During the ceremony legacy stones will be dedicated to the men and women of the Chippewa Valley who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
In Bloomer, a parade will be held starting at the post office at 9:30 a.m., ending at the Veteran’s Memorial.