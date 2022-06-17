Menomonie author’s children’s book about drag garners national attention

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A local author's book about a child who does drag has garnered national attention, bringing about both positive and negative reactions.
Big Wig by Jonathan Hillman is about a magic wig and a child who dresses in drag to compete in a neighborhood costume competition.
Hillman, who grew up in Menomonie, said when his book was published in February, it had a quiet but steady debut for three months.
But, when Pizza Hut emailed its members saying Big Wig was going to be on its "Book It" reading list program as a recommendation for Pride Month, conservative news outlets began dissecting the book.
He said people left a surplus of one-star and negative reviews on Amazon, hate comments, and threatening emails. Rolling Stone also did an interview with the author after the uproar.
"I was mostly in shock, but I have the best community of friends," Hillman said. "I really observed how much stronger our love is and our community for each other because those loud, hateful comments are actually the minority."
On the other hand, a swell of support emerged, with family, friends, and strangers writing nice reviews and encouraging people to read the book.
Hillman had a loving, supportive family growing up in rural Wisconsin, but he was bullied in school. He said he wrote Big Wig for his love of dress-up and performance, and to celebrate kindness, self-expression, and acceptance.
"In case there's a kid who's being bullied or struggling with their identity and not feeling like they fit in, I really wanted to be that adult who is a kind voice to them and tell them that it's okay to be you. Someday someone's going to celebrate you for it for all those things that people are making fun of you for now."
Big Wig is available for purchase at Dotters Books in Eau Claire and on Amazon.
Hillman now lives in Minneapolis, MN.