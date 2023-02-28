Menomonie city administrator job down to final four candidates

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie city administrator will soon retire, so staff is hoping to fill his position with one of the final four candidates.
The current city administrator Lowell Prange plans to retire March 31 after serving in his role for nearly 35 years.
On Wednesday in the Menomonie City Council Chambers, the public will be able to meet with the final four applicants in that room.
The first 30 minutes will be an informal meet-and-greet.
Then, there will be four tables set up where the candidates will rotate and the public gets to listen to them.
Although the city council has the final say on who gets the job, Mayor Randy Knaack said they still want resident feedback.
"Our best candidate to fill Lowell Prange's position of city administrator would be someone that can serve with humility, dignity, honesty, and be able to prepare a balanced budget and take care of all the other aspects of the city business," said Knaack.
After initially starting with 19 candidates in the beginning of January, the four remaining are Eric Atkinson, the current Menomonie police chief; Steven Lee, a lawyer and partner at a law firm in Hong Kong; Randall Reeg, the city administrator in Mauston, Wisconsin; and Jason Rohloff, a budget analyst for the city of Eau Claire.
The meet-and-greet is Wednesday, March 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of city hall.
The public will be able to fill out and submit comment cards to provide feedback at the end of the event.
Council will meet Thursday for more interviews and to make a decision.