Menomonie family looking to donate money to disability-related cause

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - After raising money in memory of their son who died with cerebral palsy, a Menomonie family is looking to donate to a project that would help meet the needs of people with disabilities.
Through the nonprofit Dakota's Gift under the Dunn County Community Foundation, Sharlyn Harnisch and her husband Mark raised nearly $20,000 in memory of Mark's son Dakota, who died at 8 years old due to complications of cerebral palsy in 2004.
"You were here, you mattered, and you made a difference," said Sharlyn Harnisch, Dakota's stepmom and board member of Dakota's Gift.
Unsure of what to do with the money, Harnisch posted in the "What's Happening In (and Around) Menomonie" Facebook page, sharing three ideas they had of causes to donate to, and asking parents with children with disabilities what they feel are the biggest needs in the community.
The couple's first idea was having more accessible playground equipment or an all-terrain wheelchair. The second was installing adult-sized changing tables in public restrooms.
"If you ever have had to change a baby on the floor in a dirty bathroom at Walmart, you realize how much harder it'd be if it's a 17-year-old," Harnisch said.
The third idea was making some kind of drop off center where parents could have their children with disabilities be watched for a little bit while they run errands.
"If I need to find a babysitter for my children, I can do that," Harnisch said. "I have a long list of people. I also can call and find other people. If you have a child with disabilities, there's not a lot of help out there and there's not a lot of people qualified to do that."
The Facebook post garnered more than 130 comments with engaging responses, showing the need that exists in the community.
But change isn't always easy.
Dunn County Human Services director Kris Korpela said to have the playground or changing table idea funded on a government level, it could be possible through grants.
But establishing or expanding already existing respite care services is a whole different setup.
"There are specific rules around where that can happen, the certifications, the licensures as a child care center or a foster home or whatever that has to be in place in order for that to be paid for by other funding," Korpela said.
"I think even if it was once a week for three hours, parents could utilize it and use that time and be able to plan for that, but it's also the hardest one to put in place," Harnisch said.
The family said they have not picked a project yet, and that there's no estimated timeline of when they would. For now, they plan to keep raising money.
This isn't the first time someone has said there's a need for adult-sized changing tables. In 2019, News 18 did a story with a Menomonie mother who said she often had a difficult time changing her adult daughter's diaper in public restrooms.