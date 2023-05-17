Menomonie Fire Department asking you to avoid Wilson Ave. intersection after part of old church collapses

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie Fire Department is asking you to avoid the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 6th Street East after part of a building there collapsed.
The building is a church built in the early 1900s. According to an official with the current tenant, Cedar Corp., there was an interior collapse Monday night. They found the damage Tuesday morning.
No one was in the old church when it collapsed.
The sidewalk around the building and one lane of traffic at the above-mentioned intersection is cordoned off.
Officials are waiting for the building to be inspected to see if it is structurally safe. A timeline for when that will happen is not known.
