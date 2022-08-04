Menomonie mullet makes the cut in kids top 25

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - An 8-year-old from Menomonie is channeling his inner Joe Dirt, looking to take home gold for best mullet in the nation.
Dozens are going head to head, or should we say, locks to locks, in the USA Mullet Championships.
Emmitt Bailey is taking the competition by storm, making the cut in the top 25 for the best business in the front and party in the back.
Voting opens August 15. The next round whittles the competition from 25 to the top three. His father told News 18 "Emmitt is having so much fun with this contest. His goal if he wins is to by a go kart to start racing."
You can follow Emmitt's journey on the USA Mullet Championships Facebook page.