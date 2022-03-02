Menomonie receives $1.4 million grant for Stepping Stones homeless shelter

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that millions of dollars in grants will be going to communities throughout Wisconsin, with Menomonie set to receive $1.4 million for the upcoming Stepping Stones project to build a homeless shelter.

Stepping Stones of Dunn County working to build new shelter Stepping Stones of Dunn County is making plans for a new 5,800 square foot building meant to housing people experiencing homelessness.

Randy Knaack, the mayor of Menomonie, said that the city council endorsed the grant about a month ago and the non-profit Stepping Stones and city are collaborating to build a homeless shelter with about 20 beds.

Mayor Knaack said Menomonie is in desperate need for this type of housing.

"When you get a check for $1,433,000 that really is incredible," he said. "So, hats off to the state of Wisconsin for putting the program together like this and we're excited to be able to offer this to those that are in need of shelter."

There is no plan nor dates for the project yet, but Knaack hopes to start construction on the shelter in the next few months, and for it to be built in the next year or so.