Menomonie School Board seeks new member following resignation

MENOMONIE (WQOW ) - The Menomonie School Board is looking to fill a vacancy after the resignation of one of its members.
Tanya Husby will no longer be on the board and her replacement will be appointed by existing board members. That appointment will run through April of next year.
In a Twitter Post, the School District of the Menomonie Area said Husby resigned because of an upcoming family move.
If you would like to apply, you need to submit a letter of application and contact information no later than 4 p.m. on August 3 to the School District of the Menomonie Area Board of Education.
For more information, contact board president Charlie Schneider at (715) 308-1401, or district administrator Joe Zydowsky at (715) 232-1642.