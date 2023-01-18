Menomonie woman's journey from drug addict to substance abuse counselor

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Menomonie woman who struggled with drugs and alcohol is now a substance abuse counselor at the Dunn County Jail. Now, she uses her experience to help inmates on their own journey to recovery.
To this day, the sound of a jail door opening still triggers Sheli Jo Metzger of Menomonie.
"Within a four month period, I had nine felony charges," Metzger said.
In 2002, she was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Her drugs of choice were meth and opioids, and she considers herself a recovering addict and alcoholic to this day.
"I have been in recovery for almost 18 years. It'll be 18 years in March," she said.
She served six months in jail and underwent treatment. In 2022, she became a substance abuse counselor, working in different facilities in Hudson, River Falls, Menomonie, Eau Claire, and Stillwater, Minnesota.
"In 2021, I was pardoned by the Wisconsin state governor, which basically allowed me to work in a jail setting."
So in October of 2022, she began working as a substance abuse counselor in the Dunn County Jail.
She works with inmates one-on-one or in groups, talking through ways to prevent relapse.
"What I want to work with them for is to ensure they have some place safe to go, ensure that they are working on an actual recovery plan. So I've actually named it a care plan."
Metzger's position was newly created as part of a medication assisted treatment program in the jail. A $150,000 'Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program' (COSSAP) grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice funds the program and Metzger's job.
"I think Sheli Jo really provides hope to the inmates," said Sara Benedict, the criminal justice director of the Dunn County Justice Collaborating Council. "They're able to see that she has transformed her life, that she was on one side of the bars and now on the other."
Metzger said, "It does help with these inmates for them to know that I've been in jail, and particularly this jail because they know that I know what they're going through."
Research showed drugs and alcohol were the top reasons they had inmates, so jail officials said it was time they invested in a substance abuse counselor.
"The result is, there's less likely chance that they're going to come back into our jail. We call that recidivism. If they can break that cycle of drug and alcohol abuse, it can really reduce the crime and the number of people that we have in jail," Benedict said.
For those struggling with addiction, Metzger said don't be afraid to accept help.
"We're pretty stubborn and we think we can do it by ourselves, but take whatever is being offered to you."
Benedict mentioned they plan to reapply for the grant that funds Metzger's position, or apply for a different federal grant to continue the program.