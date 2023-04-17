Mondovi Public Library getting closer to fundraising goal to build new library

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Big changes are coming to the city of Mondovi. The public library is close to reaching its fundraising goal to construct a new building.
Library director Jonathan Lebakken said the current library is just too small. It gets crowded and there's no private space for quiet study or reading.
Reconstructing the library has been in the works for over 10 years.
The new library will be built right across the street thanks to a private land donation. It will be triple the size of the old one. It'll have a community space, study room, and a teen area.
"We want this to be a place where people in Mondovi and the surrounding areas can come in and do what they want to do. Whether that's host a book club, study for an exam, use the computer," Lebakken said. "I think it's really going to be the place to hang out once it gets built. It's going to look great and we're really excited about it."
Their goal is to reach about $2 million and break ground in the next couple months. They've already raised about $1.6 million.
Their next big fundraiser is a Chris Kroeze concert this weekend, with suggested donations of $10 for individuals and $30 for families. Click here for more information.