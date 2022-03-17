Mother drops lawsuit against Fall Creek School District

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - A woman who sued the Fall Creek School District over its COVID-19 policies has dismissed her lawsuit.
Gina Kildahl dropped the federal lawsuit this week. Her lawyers say the issue is moot, given that the coronavirus level in Eau Claire County is now listed as "low."
Kildahl filed the suit last October after she said her children contracted COVID-19 at school. She accused the district and the school board of failing to implement reasonable safety mitigation measures. She said not requiring students to wear masks recklessly endangered their health and safety.
The district maintained that contracting COVID-19 does not violate a student's constitutional rights.
Click the PDF below to read the full lawsuit