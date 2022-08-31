Move-in day for first-year and transfer students at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - First-year and transfer students moved into their dorms at UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday.
Over by Towers Hall, you could see newcomers and their families hauling bins, bedding, clothes, televisions, and many other dorm essentials.
Officials say a total of 3,715 students are planning to live in UWEC residence halls this academic year.
That number is similar to last year.
They also say the estimated enrollment at the university this fall is 9,610 students.
The incoming class of freshmen is 1,990.