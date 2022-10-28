Muskies Inc. restocks lakes with nearly 1,500 fish in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - You could be catching a whole lot of fish in the future thanks to a local nonprofit.
The First Wisconsin Chapter of Muskies, Inc. was in northern Chippewa County to restock five area lakes with fresh muskies.
Nearly 1,500 fish were released with almost 500 of them in Lake Holcombe alone.
These muskies were born in the spring and are now about 10 to 12 inches long. Experts said they stock these fish in the fall so they have the best chance of survival. Muskies do have a lower survival rate in terms of natural reproduction in our part of the state so stocking lakes is the main resource to keep waters populated.
"This area is a huge draw for musky anglers from Chicago, Illinois, Iowa and multiple states, especially Lake Holcombe. It's got a lot of resorts and campgrounds that draw people in to musky fish. So our stocking that we got approved from our local biologist is kind of to backfill the stocking shortfall in the past several years and kind of supplement that to keep that going," said Josh Rabska, president of the Muskies Inc.-Wisconsin Chapter.
The Wisconsin DNR was also on site to take tissue samples and general measurements.
Each fish cost the nonprofit $16 and that money is raised through grants and local fishing associations.
Next year the Wisconsin First Chapter is planning to stock Lake Wissota, Rice Lake, and other lakes in Barron County.