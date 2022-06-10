Mutt Strut 'N Tabby Trot happening this Saturday

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Get those paws ready! It's time to choose your own adventure for this year's Mutt Strut and Tabby Trot!
The run/walk is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the Dunn County Humane Society.
Saturday's event is virtual and in-person, you get to choose! In-person registration opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m. at the Dunn County Ice Arena.
There will be a dunk tank, raffle and even a dog kissing contest! WQOW is a proud sponsor of this event. Click here to learn more.