Mutt Strut 'N Tabby Trot happening this Saturday

  Updated
  • 0
Shannon's dog

Shannon Hoyt's pup Maliah

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Get those paws ready! It's time to choose your own adventure for this year's Mutt Strut and Tabby Trot!

The run/walk is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the Dunn County Humane Society.

Saturday's event is virtual and in-person, you get to choose! In-person registration opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m. at the Dunn County Ice Arena.

There will be a dunk tank, raffle and even a dog kissing contest! WQOW is a proud sponsor of this event. Click here to learn more. 

