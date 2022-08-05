Name chosen for baby owl monkey at Irvine Park Zoo

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A baby owl monkey born July 14 at Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls will now be called "Midnight".
The name was chosen after zoo officials turned to social media for help naming the newborn. Other finalists for the name included Hook, Rafiki, and Star. Midnight was chosen because owl monkeys are nocturnal. The winning name was first suggested by Liz Sebena, according to Irvine Park Zookeeper Cynthia Valentino.
While the have a name, other details about the newborn remain a mystery. Valentino said the monkey is still clinging to the father's back so they don't know if it's a boy or a girl.
If you want to see the animal for yourself, head to Irvine Park Zoo around 2 p.m. While the owl monkeys mostly stay inside during the day, they do put them outside around that time for them to eat.