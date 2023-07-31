National Night Out events in the Chippewa Valley

National Night Out is an annual event typically falling on the first Tuesday in August. It is a chance for law enforcement and the communities they serve to come together under positive circumstances.
Eau Claire
5:30 - 8 p.m.
Carson Park
Altoona
5:30 - 8 p.m.
River Prairie Park
Chippewa Falls
5 - 8 p.m.
Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
Menomonie
6 - 8 p.m.
Wilson Park
Durand
5 - 8 p.m.
Baur Built Sports Complex
Elk Mound
6 - 8 p.m.
Elk Mound "Lions" park
Bloomer
5:30 - 8 p.m.
Between the Fire Department and Ambulance Hall on Oak Street
Cornell
*July 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
Mill Yard Park
4 - 7 p.m.
Fall Creek
Fall Creek Fire Station
Osseo
5:30 - 8 p.m.
Central Park
Chetek
5 - 7 p.m.
Chetek Fire Hall