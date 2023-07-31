 Skip to main content
National Night Out events in the Chippewa Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
national night out

National Night Out is an annual event typically falling on the first Tuesday in August.  It is a chance for law enforcement and the communities they serve to come together under positive circumstances. 

Eau Claire

5:30 - 8 p.m.

Carson Park

Altoona

5:30 - 8 p.m.

River Prairie Park

Chippewa Falls

5 - 8 p.m.

Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds 

Menomonie

6 - 8 p.m.

Wilson Park

Durand

5 - 8 p.m.

Baur Built Sports Complex

Elk Mound

6 - 8 p.m.

Elk Mound "Lions" park

Bloomer

5:30 - 8 p.m.

Between the Fire Department and Ambulance Hall on Oak Street

Cornell 

*July 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Mill Yard Park

4 - 7 p.m.

Fall Creek 

Fall Creek Fire Station 

Osseo

5:30 - 8 p.m.

Central Park

Chetek 

5 - 7 p.m.

Chetek Fire Hall

