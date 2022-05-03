Need for foster families growing despite fewer kids in foster care

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Despite many recruitment efforts, the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services said there is still a growing need for foster parents.
DHS officials said the shortage continues to increase even though they have reduced the number of children in foster care in Eau Claire County by almost 100 in the last four years.
To help recruit more foster families, resource unit manager Melissa Christopherson said their employees put signs in their yard that say "Become a Foster Parent" with the county's phone number.
As of Tuesday, there are 90 licensed foster families in the county compared to 98 this time last year. Christopherson said the difference doesn't accurately represent the need.
For example, DHS has enough families for single children under the age of 5, but they have fewer families to call on when it comes to sibling groups, teenagers, and children who need specialized care.
"It's natural to feel like, 'I can handle a one-year-old, but I'm a little intimidated to deal with a 13-year-old.' Part of that is, I think there's a general recognition or awareness that children in foster care have experienced trauma, and trauma does cause pain-based behavior so for older children, they're more likely to exhibit some parenting challenges," Christopherson said.
In honor of Foster Care Month, DHS also placed pinwheels outside the courthouse representing each of the 125 Eau Claire County Children in "out of home" care.
In May 2018, there were 224 children in foster care in Eau Claire County.
The department's goal is to recruit and license five new families that can foster teens and siblings groups and two for children with special needs.
DHS is hosting an informational meeting on becoming a foster parent on Tuesday, May 10 via Zoom. There will be another one on July 12, September 13, and November 8.
To RSVP for an information meeting, contact Christa Dutter at 715-839-6923 or email her at Christa.Dutter@co.eau-claire.wi.us