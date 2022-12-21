Nelly, Styx, Justin Moore, and Hairball to perform at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Music fans have several genres to choose from going into the 2023 Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced Wednesday the four acts to perform at the Leinenkugel's Main Stage.
Hairball, the rock band that will give you the entire 1980's concert experience, will be performing on Wednesday, July 12.
Country singer-songwriter Justin Moore, whose most recent single "You, Me and Whiskey" was released in October, will be playing on Thursday July 13.
Nelly, the three-time Grammy winner who rose to fame in the 1990's Hip Hop and R&B scene will be playing on Friday, July 14.
The classic American rock band Styx will be the last to perform with their show on Saturday July 15. Styx, who formed as a band in the early 1970's, is currently touring their latest album "Crash of the Crown."
Tickets for these shows go on sale Thursday, click here for more information.