New area hiking trail brings creek and hillside views

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - New outdoor activities are available for visitors in Chippewa Falls with a new hiking trail that connects Irvine and Erickson parks.
The Bluff Rapids Trail opened in June and provides hikers a scenic walk along Duncan Creek with rapids, bluffs and even rock overhangs along the trail.
John Jimenez, the Chippewa Falls parks director, said he's walked the trail three times already and has fallen in love with it.
"Especially with it being along the hillside here, there's a lot of the natural springs that are coming down and you have access to see that up close and personal which is awesome," Jimenez said.
While the views from the trail are stunning, it is a somewhat difficult trail with rocky ups and downs and narrow passages. Despite the ruggedness, Jimenez said it is still very do-able if you know what to expect.
According to Jimenez, the $20,000 project was funded entirely through donations and was the vision of George Abendroth, an area man who wanted to make his favorite spot in the park more accessible to visitors.