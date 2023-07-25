 Skip to main content
New Cobban Bridge officially open to traffic

new cobban bridge

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers was joined by local politicians and nearly 100 community members Tuesday to officially open the new Cobban Bridge, which crosses the Chippewa River north of Jim Falls.

The original bridge was built in 1908 and was a historical marker before it was deemed unsafe for travel and closed in 2017. Last August, construction began to replace the bridge. It opened to traffic Tuesday, three months ahead of schedule.

Evers said he was impressed with the collaboration of people within Chippewa County that made the construction happen so quickly, adding that fixing roads and bridges is a bipartisan focus.

"We know how important infrastructure is not just for the economy but for getting people from point A to point B," Evers said. "Whether it's getting to school, taking product from point A to point B, or just going to visit grandma. That is what our roads are all about."

Evers was joined by speakers such as State Senator Jesse James and Representative Rob Summerfield, who shared personal stories of the bridge and said this location is important to connect the community and to improve public safety by lowering emergency response times.

