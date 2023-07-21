New Cobban Bridge to open next week

JIM FALLS (WQOW) - A ribbon cutting is scheduled next week to celebrate the opening of a new Chippewa County bridge along Highway 178.
Construction of the new bridge over the Chippewa River started in February of this year. The project replaced the historic Cobban Bridge that was torn down last year.
Now, the new 505-foot-long river crossing is set to open next week.
The ceremony will be held north of Jim Falls Tuesday at the intersection of County Highway TT and K.
The project cost $4.7 million and was funded by the state of Wisconsin and Chippewa County. Last summer, crews removed the former bridge and began erecting a five-span concrete bridge.
The former bridge was originally located near Lake Wissota, but when the lake was being created, the bridge was moved up river by area farmers in the winter of 1918/19. A historical marker stands nearby sharing this history.
A century later the bridge was closed to the public, with the county highway department saying rehabilitating the bridge wasn't feasible, adding that its historical integrity would be difficult if not impossible to maintain.