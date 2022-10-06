 Skip to main content
New disc golf course opens in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A new disc golf course is open in Chippewa Falls.

The Leinenkugel's Disc Golf course in Casper Park had its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon with the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The park includes an 18-hole course and smaller 6-hole course.

"It really has every aspect of disc golf that make disc golf fun, so I think it's just all the best things about it wrapped up into one," said lead course designer Cale Leiviska.

While it is sponsored by Leinenkugel's, the disc golf course is operated by the Chippewa Falls Parks and Rec Department. It is free to use, open daily dusk till dawn.

