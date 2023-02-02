New initiative to combat drug abuse and crime in Dunn County announced

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Dunn County officials say drug problems in the community have led to illegal activity, so on Thursday they unveiled a new collaborative program aims to combat drug abuse and make our communities safer.
It's called Project Hope's Quick Response Team and Angels of the Red Cedar.
On Thursday at Menomonie City Hall, officials explained the intent is to create pathways to treatment and improve the quality of life for those who have a substance use disorder.
"Instead of looking at adding jail bed space, getting people into treatment in a timely manner is just as effective, if not more of an effective alternative than some of the other things that are on the deep end of the system," said Dunn County Manager Kristin Korpela.
Here's how the program works: A quick response team would consist of a behavioral health officer, (whether that be a city police officer or a county deputy sheriff), a paramedic from the Menomonie Fire Department, and a social worker from Dunn County Human Services.
Together, they would identify individuals who have suffered non-fatal overdoses or are addicted to methamphetamine or opioids. If the person accepts help, the team will take them to a treatment provider like Arbor Place.
The second aspect is the Angels of Red Cedar initiative. This provides safe locations for people to turn in drugs or paraphernalia without fear of arrest.
"Your sociopathic offenders — the ones who are violent, that's what prison is made for," said Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson. "I think programs like this that are created in Dunn County and Menomonie, along with across the United States, I really believe this is the future for criminal justice."
Safe locations are the Menomonie Fire Department, Menomonie Police Department, and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Atkinson said a form of Project Hope has been available for juveniles in Dunn County for about two years, and that they've seen a 75% reduction in children being referred to the juvenile system for criminal activity.
A $584,000 federal grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance helped pay for the behavioral health officers as well as new software.