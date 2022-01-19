New local organization to welcome Afghan refugees in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire may soon be getting some new neighbors.
Thousands of Afghan refugees are resettling in the United States, and one growing organization hopes they can help three to five of those families find a home in Eau Claire.
Bea Evans, a founder of Welcoming New Neighbors-Northwest Wisconsin Refugee Resettlement, said the group began with wanting to spread awareness, since Eau Claire did not have any resettlement programs of its own.
They quickly gained momentum and reached out to Lutheran Social Services in Milwaukee, one of six resettlement offices in the state, to see how Eau Claire could open its doors. Doing so requires a lot of planning- they need to find housing, resources, and volunteers to help the families every step of the way.
"Working with those individuals to get the kids in school, to help somebody get employment, doing whatever needs to be done to have them start on a day-to-day path in their new life," Evans said.
The organization is currently awaiting approval to bring refugees to Eau Claire, since the city is over 100 miles from the resettlement office they're working with, but Evans is optimistic they'll be approved quickly, and the next step is waiting for their first family.
To learn how you can help welcome refugees to Eau Claire, click here to visit the group's Facebook page, or email newneighborsnwwi@gmail.com.